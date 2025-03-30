Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in March

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Grown Rogue International Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Grown Rogue International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 97,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. Grown Rogue International has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

