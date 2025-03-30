Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Stock Price Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) dropped 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

