Hartree Partners LP Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hartree Partners LP decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.08.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 419 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $55,710.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,247.20. This represents a 8.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.32 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

