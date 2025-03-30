Hartree Partners LP Makes New $283,000 Investment in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Teekay by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Performance

TK opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.56. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $9.95.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.