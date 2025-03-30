Hartree Partners LP Sells 421,368 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hartree Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 421,368 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 117,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 354,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 764,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 423,748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 197,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 3.9 %

HBM opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

