Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 7.1% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $7.23 billion and $187.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00023270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,220,025,921 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

