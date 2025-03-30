Helium (HNT) Price Down 2% This Week

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00003869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $575.23 million and $8.03 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,678.92 or 0.99954542 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82,296.84 or 0.99492632 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 179,760,926 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
