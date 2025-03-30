Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,023 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $806,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

