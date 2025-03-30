Hop Protocol Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $337,184.75 and $60,044.37 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

