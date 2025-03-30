ICON Price Hits $0.0944 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. ICON has a market cap of $99.75 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,069,257,614 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,069,733 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

