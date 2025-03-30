IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 82861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 443,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 118,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 78,518 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,681,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

