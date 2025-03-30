IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 38.8% in March

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IM Cannabis Trading Up 5.1 %

IMCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 5,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,725. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.03. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

