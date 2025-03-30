IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 38.8% in March

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
IM Cannabis Trading Up 5.1 %
IMCC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 5,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,725. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.03. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.
IM Cannabis Company Profile
