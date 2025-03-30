IM Cannabis (IMCC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.
IM Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.
About IM Cannabis
