Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Issues Earnings Results

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.75 billion. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $13.87 on Friday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

