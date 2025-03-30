Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Issues Earnings Results

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.75 billion. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.37%.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $13.87 on Friday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.09.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
