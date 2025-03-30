InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,561 shares during the quarter. InfuSystem comprises about 1.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in InfuSystem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INFU. Sidoti upgraded shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of INFU opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 1.75. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

About InfuSystem

(Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.