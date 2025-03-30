Inkwell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,260 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Inkwell Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Dollar Tree comprises 2.1% of Inkwell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 108,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $171,149,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

