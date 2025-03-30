Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 214,285 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $27,724,193.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,634,473.90. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $27,171,338.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $30,413,470.05.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $27,687,764.85.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75.

On Monday, January 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $29,129,902.90.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $120.69 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $166.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HSBC raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.