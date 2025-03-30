Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

CSX Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.11 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

