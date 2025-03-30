IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,498,474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,335,620,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $17,682,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.02.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $933.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $971.74 and a 200-day moving average of $868.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

