IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ARM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of ARM by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.41.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

