IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $861,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in StoneCo by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 86,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Stock Down 4.0 %

StoneCo stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About StoneCo

Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

