IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,009 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $187.44 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.43. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

