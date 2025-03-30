IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,025,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 1,356,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IQE Price Performance
IQEPF remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. IQE has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.46.
About IQE
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IQE
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.