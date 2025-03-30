iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.81. Approximately 14,393,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 44,802,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,782,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.