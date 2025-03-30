iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Short Interest Update

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,809,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,515,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,216,676. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

