iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 673,700.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.1% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,306,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $558.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $591.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

