iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Cut by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.