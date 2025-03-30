iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 8,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

