iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $257.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.38 and a 200-day moving average of $288.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.