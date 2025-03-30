iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iSpecimen Price Performance

iSpecimen stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 28,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Institutional Trading of iSpecimen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iSpecimen stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of iSpecimen as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.