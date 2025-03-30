Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.88. 60,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 90,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.
Separately, Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$5.15 to C$4.10 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,875.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 89,336 shares of company stock worth $202,745. 55.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Jaguar Mining Inc is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Jaguar owns three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential.
