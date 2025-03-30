Joni Kahn Acquires 6,579 Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) Director Joni Kahn bought 6,579 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000.08. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Report on Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.