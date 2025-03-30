Joni Kahn Acquires 6,579 Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) Director Joni Kahn bought 6,579 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000.08. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

