Joseph Group Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,071.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,221 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

Shares of LRCX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

