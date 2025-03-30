Joseph Group Capital Management Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.47 and a one year high of $97.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.