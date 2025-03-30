JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.97% of FCF US Quality ETF worth $421,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FCF US Quality ETF Stock Performance

TTAC opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97. FCF US Quality ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $70.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22.

FCF US Quality ETF Company Profile

The FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. TTAC was launched on Sep 28, 2016 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

