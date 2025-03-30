JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 172.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $385,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,244,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,047,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,462,000.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.30.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

