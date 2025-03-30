JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $386.03 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,280,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $386,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $387,439,000 after acquiring an additional 988,397 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 151.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 381,488 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 380,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 253,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXTA stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

