JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 224,095 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $401,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.