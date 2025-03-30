Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 72.9% in March

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 309,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 700,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,831.40. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Harrison James Little purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $562,600 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYN. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $33,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $140,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

