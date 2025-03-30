Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 72.9% in March

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
KYN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 309,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYN. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $33,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $140,000.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
