KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $5.77. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

KAZ Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

