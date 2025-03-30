KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in March

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

KBC Group Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 45,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,743. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

