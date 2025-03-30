Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the February 28th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.1 days.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Trading Up 0.6 %

NSKFF opened at $147.00 on Friday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $160.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

