Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the February 28th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.1 days.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Trading Up 0.6 %
NSKFF opened at $147.00 on Friday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $160.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.30.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile
