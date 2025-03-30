Korea Investment CORP Has $22.03 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $268.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.53. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of -123.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

