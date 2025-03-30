Korea Investment CORP Has $23.23 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.42. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

