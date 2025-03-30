Korea Investment CORP Sells 36,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,056,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 866,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 766,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,009,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 517,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 179,899 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.47, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

