L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Celestica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27.

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,086.28. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $10,596,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,487,157.93. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

