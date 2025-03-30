L & S Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

