L & S Advisors Inc Sells 987 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784,005 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,563,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after buying an additional 169,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,059,000 after buying an additional 124,726 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,567,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,886,000 after acquiring an additional 80,265 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

