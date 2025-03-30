Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Holdings Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Lennox International by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 21,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1,065.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Lennox International by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $825,864.40. This trade represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $552.20 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.63 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. Analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.62.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

