Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AppLovin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.47.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $272.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

